KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,483.66 High: 71,092.61 Low: 70,405.24 Net Change: 60.92 Volume (000): 219,859 Value (000): 13,403,041 Makt Cap (000) 2,260,049,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,268.75 NET CH (-) 24.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,851.70 NET CH (-) 46.27 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,539.61 NET CH (+) 186.47 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,629.22 NET CH (-) 94.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,480.22 NET CH (+) 11.01 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,815.30 NET CH (+) 0.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 16- APRIL -2024 ====================================

