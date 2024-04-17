Markets Print 2024-04-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,483.66
High: 71,092.61
Low: 70,405.24
Net Change: 60.92
Volume (000): 219,859
Value (000): 13,403,041
Makt Cap (000) 2,260,049,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,268.75
NET CH (-) 24.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,851.70
NET CH (-) 46.27
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,539.61
NET CH (+) 186.47
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,629.22
NET CH (-) 94.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,480.22
NET CH (+) 11.01
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,815.30
NET CH (+) 0.74
------------------------------------
As on: 16- APRIL -2024
====================================
