AIRLINK 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.42%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 69.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.3%)
FCCL 19.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.65%)
FFBL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.23%)
HUBC 130.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.6%)
MLCF 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 113.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.24%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.65%)
SNGP 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
TRG 69.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 7,312 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.17%)
BR30 24,106 Increased By 48.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 70,484 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 23,203 Increased By 11.5 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu tells army recruits Israel fighting Hamas ‘without mercy’

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 05:51pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told new army recruits on Tuesday that Israel is fighting Hamas “without mercy”, according to a statement from his office.

Israel has kept up its bombing campaign in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack and the coastal territory has been largely devastated by the war and the siege on its 2.4 million people.

Global concern has spiralled over Israel’s conduct, the huge civilian death toll and dire humanitarian crisis.

“You are joining the IDF (army), the splendid combat positions, in order to repel a brutal enemy… We are striking them back without mercy and we will defeat them,” Netanyahu said.

US doesn’t want ‘escalation’ with Iran but will defend Israel: Blinken

His comments came after Iran launched its first ever direct attack on Israel last weekend, sharply heightening Middle East tensions.

Netanyahu told the recruits that fighting Hamas was “part of a greater campaign”.

“Iran stands behind Hamas, behind Hezbollah and behind others, but we are determined to win there, and to defend ourselves in all sectors.”

The Hamas attack that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,843 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel says 260 soldiers have died in Gaza since the start of the war.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas attack Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Iran’s attack on Israel

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu tells army recruits Israel fighting Hamas ‘without mercy’

Pakistan and IMF discussing new multi-billion-dollar programme, finance minister says

Saudi FM confident Pakistan visit will deliver ‘significant benefits’ for two countries

Rupee records further decline against US dollar

KSE-100 sees resistance at 71,000, closes session in red

Gold hits another all-time high, is now near Rs250,000 per tola in Pakistan

FM Dar assures full facilitation to Saudi Arabia for its investments in Pakistan

Aurangzeb explains why Pakistan needs larger, longer IMF programme

Attock Cement completes expansion of production capacity by 1.28mn tons

Faizabad sit-in: commission clears Faiz Hameed

Oil slips as concern eases about Middle East supply risk

Read more stories