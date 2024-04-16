Netanyahu tells army recruits Israel fighting Hamas ‘without mercy’

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told new army recruits on Tuesday that Israel is fighting Hamas “without mercy”, according to a statement from his office.

Israel has kept up its bombing campaign in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack and the coastal territory has been largely devastated by the war and the siege on its 2.4 million people.

Global concern has spiralled over Israel’s conduct, the huge civilian death toll and dire humanitarian crisis.

“You are joining the IDF (army), the splendid combat positions, in order to repel a brutal enemy… We are striking them back without mercy and we will defeat them,” Netanyahu said.

US doesn’t want ‘escalation’ with Iran but will defend Israel: Blinken

His comments came after Iran launched its first ever direct attack on Israel last weekend, sharply heightening Middle East tensions.

Netanyahu told the recruits that fighting Hamas was “part of a greater campaign”.

“Iran stands behind Hamas, behind Hezbollah and behind others, but we are determined to win there, and to defend ourselves in all sectors.”

The Hamas attack that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,843 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel says 260 soldiers have died in Gaza since the start of the war.