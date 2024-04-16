AIRLINK 67.76 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (4.91%)
Iran-Israel fears push European equities down at open

AFP Published 16 Apr, 2024 01:27pm

LONDON: Europe’s major stock markets sank Tuesday at the open, mirroring losses elsewhere, after Israel’s army chief vowed a response to Iran’s attack on his country.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies fell 1.4 percent to 7,857.23 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index sank 1.5 percent to 7,926.58 points and the DAX in Frankfurt shed 1.3 percent to 17,787.70.

Europe’s STOXX 600 flat as energy counters strength in industrials

Asian stocks also fell on Tuesday and oil prices climbed on intensifying fears of a broader war in the Middle East.

“The ongoing uncertainty has left its mark on stocks across the globe, with the effect of fear being compounded by a mixed start to earnings season,” noted Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Europe's stock markets Euro zone government bond European Union’s

