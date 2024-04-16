QS World University Ranking 2024: UAF declared 56th best varsity globally, 10th best in Asia

FAISALABAD: QS World University Ranking 2024 has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad as the 56th best university across the globe in the subject of Agriculture and Forestry and 10th in Asia while the UAF is at the top in the country. It has jumped to ten spots this year.

According to last year’s ranking of QS World University Ranking 2023, the UAF was ranked at 66th position in the world, and 12th in Asia.

Under the leadership of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan (H.I,S.I), the UAF is not only progressing in the international ranking but also excelling in solving farmers’ problems and community services. The university has the distinction of having drafted a ten-year agricultural policy at the government level to address agricultural challenges while enabling prosperity and increased productivity. It has strong international collaboration under which tangible research work was being carried out.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while congratulating the faculty on this success expressed hope that in the future, this institution will continue to play its pivotal role in progressing and ensuring food security.

