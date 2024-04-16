Brecorder Logo
‘Tandoors’ violating govt orders face crackdown

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday initiated a crackdown on ‘Tandoors’ (baking outlets) failing to implement the revised rates for ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ (bread) amidst concerns over non-adherence to government-mandated prices.

As per the details shared by the administration, the Assistant Commissioners and the Price Control Magistrates inspected 296 ‘Tandoors’ across the city of which seven ‘Tandoor’ owners were arrested and 19 were fined for not following the prescribed pricing guidelines. Moreover, 46 ‘Tandoor’ owners were issued notices for non-compliance.

Commenting on the operation, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that the approved rates for ‘Roti’ and ‘Naan’ stand at Rs16 for a 100-gram Roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram Naan. Despite these regulations, there have been reports of continued non-compliance by certain segments of the Tandoor industry, she added.

