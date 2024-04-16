Sindh notifies removal of ban on teachers’ recruitment

KARACHI: The education department of Sindh on Monday notified the removal of ban on recruitment of teachers in the province.

As per the notification, the education department has sought details of candidates who passed the recruitment test. Following the removal of ban, the government of Sindh will recruit primary and junior teachers in schools across the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah earlier approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in the provincial government departments. The cabinet members told CM Murad Ali Shah that there are thousands of posts of lower grades lying vacant in government departments. “Lifting the ban on recruitment not only improves the working of the departments but the youth would get employees opportunities,” the cabinet members added.

CM Murad Ali Shah with the consent of the cabinet members approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in government departments. The CM also directed Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and the Advocate General to pursue the case in the court and get the stay order issued against the recruitment reversed.

It is important to mention here that the Sindh government announced that over 2,500 teachers’ positions were created for fiscal year 2023-24 in a bid to strengthen the Education Sector in the province.