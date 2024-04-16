Federal capital: PTI challenges results of three constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged alleged rigging in three constituencies of the federal capital in an election tribunal.

The PTI-backed independent candidate, Amir Mughal, challenged the election results of Islamabad constituency NA-146, before an election tribunal.

Another PTI-backed candidate independent Shoaib Shaheen also challenged NA-47 results, citing massive irregularities and large-scale rigging by rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate.

Ali Bukhari, who had also contested elections as a PTI-backed independent candidate, also challenged the February 08 general elections’ results of Islamabad’s constituency NA-48 in the election tribunal.

The three candidates have filed petitions stating that the Feb 8 election results were “rigged and forged”.

The petitioners requested the tribunal to de-notify the victorious candidates of PML-N in the three constituencies of Islamabad.

