Aseefa launches her political career after taking oath as MNA

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the youngest daughter of slain ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto formally launched her political career on Monday after taking oath as a Member of the National Assembly, amid protests by opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), terming her election as “selection”.

She was elected unopposed as a member of the National Assembly last month from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad formerly Nawabshah district of her native Sindh province.

She emerged victorious on a seat which was left by her father Asif Ali Zardari in the wake of his election as president of Pakistan.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to Aseefa, 31, amid applause by lawmakers belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who also chanted “Jiye Bhutto” slogans in the house. Some PPP diehards who were sitting in the visitors’ gallery also shouted “Jiye Bhutto” slogans.

President Zardari also witnessed the oath-taking of his daughter live as he was present in his chamber in the National Assembly. Her elder sister Bakhtawar Bhutto was also present at the visitor’s gallery.

A jubilant Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari kept sitting next to his sister with a big smile on his face when his youngest sister was taking oath as member National Assembly for the first time.

However, the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members, were holding banners inscribed with slogans of “Free Imran Khan”.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, was not allowed to speak on a point of order as Abdul Qadir Patel of PPP pointed out the quorum, and asked fellow treasury MPs to leave the house in a bid to adjourn the house due to lack of quorum.

After the headcount, the house was not in order, leaving the NA Speaker with no option but to prorogue the house.

This is pertinent to mention that the session was requisitioned by the opposition, which was prorogued sine die without taking up any agenda item.

However, the PTI-backed SIC members told a press conference that the opposition wanted to discuss the threat letter written to six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) which was not added to the agenda.

Omar Ayub demanded an independent commission for a thorough probe into the May 9 incident, adding the trial of those facing jail in connection with the May riots should be in civilian courts instead of a military trial.

He asserted that the cases against the PTI founder and other leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi are “baseless”.

He said that he had been demanding the formation of an independent commission for the investigation and release of CCTV footage of the May 9 riots, adding the cypher case was bogus and that the government must acknowledge its retaliation against the PTI founder.

Regarding the letter written by six IHC judges alleging interference in judicial matters, he stated that the letter was a charge sheet on the system.

Referring to the movement with the support of other allies, he said the purpose of the drive was to protect the sanctity of the Constitution and the law.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai of PkMAP said that parliament is the supreme institution and both foreign and internal policies should be framed through parliament and the military as well as the spy agencies should have no role at all in making foreign policy.

“The National Assembly speaker should play a neutral role, but unfortunately the incumbent is not running the house in an impartial manner, which will weaken the parliament,” he maintained.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the session was convened after the opposition had requisitioned it to discuss the IHC judges’ letter, but it was missing from the agenda.

About the protest inside the house when Aseefa was taking oath, he said that the party protested as the PTI candidate who was contesting the by-election against her was kidnapped, adding “She was selected which could not be called election in any way as our candidate was kidnapped by the goons of PPP”.

Meanwhile, President Zardari will address the inaugural session of both houses of the parliament on Thursday, kicking off the parliamentary year after the February 8 general elections.

The session was convened by President Zardari under Articles 54 (1) and 56 (3) of the Constitution. He will address the joint session under Article 56(3) which will begin at 4pm.

Earlier, the joint session was convened on April 16 which has now been rescheduled for April 18. Hence, the notification for the joint parliamentary session on April 16 stands cancelled.

It should be noted that this will be the first joint session following the start of the new parliamentary year in the country after both the upper and lower houses have its members elected constitutionally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024