Rolex’s new offerings for 2024 dominate headlines as Watches and Wonders Geneva concludes

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex’s announcement of six new offerings to its existing lineup dominated headlines as the Watches and Wonders Geneva fair concludes on Monday.

While no new models were announced, the watchmaker said it is striving for “harmonies of materials, colors and textures” in this year’s variants of tried-and-true favorites.

“The 2024 watches illustrate a desire to constantly reawaken watchmaking emotions,” it said in a short note on its website.

Watches and Wonders Geneva is a luxury watch fair, and brings together watchmakers and enthusiasts from all over the world.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the watchmaker’s sales topped $10 billion for the first time as the top Swiss watch brand gained market share.

Here are its new offerings for 2024:

A grey and black bezel for the GMT-Master II

Photo: Rolex

While the GMT’s instantly-recognisable red and blue color combination is a classic, this year’s gray and black bezel brings a more subtle option to the model, while still representing the division of day and night hours that are the hallmark of the original.

A new bracelet for the Sky-Dweller

This new Everose gold Sky-Dweller is priced at $50,900 on the Rolex website. Photo: Rolex

The Sky-Dweller this year is getting a facelift by way of Rolex’s classic Jubilee bracelet.

The new version of the bracelet features satin-finished outer links set alongside polished inner links interspersed with ceramic inserts in order to help it stay comfortable and flexible for years to come.

The Deepsea goes gold

Photo: Rolex

Rolex’s most luxurious dive watch is set to be available in 18-carat gold for 2024.

Rated for a depth of 12,800 feet — far deeper than the 1,000-foot rating of the more common Submariner, the watch will contrast against a bright blue ceramic bezel.

A diamond-studded Daytona

This new white gold Cosmograph Daytona is priced at $70,100 on the Rolex website. Photo: Rolex

The iconic Daytona is set to feature two new mother-of-pearl color combos — one light face with dark counters and one dark face with light counters — set against a bezel of three dozen brilliant-cut diamonds.

A fresh take on the Perpetual 1908

Photo: Rolex

Rolex introduced the Perpetual 1908 last year as a homage to the year that founder Hans Wilsdorf named the company.

In a departure from last year’s conservative brown and black options, the 1908 now features a platinum case and a meticulously etched ice-blue dial.

New sizes and colors for the classic Day-Date

The two sizes of Rolex’s Day-Date each feature two new color combinations. Rolex. Photo: Rolex

For 2024, the classic Day-Date’s 36mm and 40mm each feature new variants.

The larger version now comes in Rolex’s custom Everose gold with a slate ombré dial, or in white gold with a mother-of-pearl dial. Meanwhile, the smaller version will be available in yellow gold and a white dial, or in Everose gold with a blue-green dial.