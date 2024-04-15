Turkiye unemployment dips to 8.7%, near lowest in a decade

Turkiye unemployment rate fell 0.3% percentage points month-on-month to 8.7% in February, official data showed on Monday, edging toward the lowest in a decade near levels touched in October last year.

The Turkiye Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate remained unchanged in February at 54.0%, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.9 percentage points to 24.5%.

Unemployment was 8.5% in October of 2023, the lowest in a decade.