Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye unemployment dips to 8.7%, near lowest in a decade

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2024 01:10pm

Turkiye unemployment rate fell 0.3% percentage points month-on-month to 8.7% in February, official data showed on Monday, edging toward the lowest in a decade near levels touched in October last year.

The Turkiye Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate remained unchanged in February at 54.0%, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.9 percentage points to 24.5%.

Turkish unemployment rate dips to 8.8% in December

Unemployment was 8.5% in October of 2023, the lowest in a decade.

Turkiye unemployment

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye unemployment dips to 8.7%, near lowest in a decade

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after early selling pressure

Israel vows to press on with aggression in Gaza after Iran attack

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Biden tells Netanyahu US would not take part in Israeli counter strike against Iran

Saudi foreign minister due today

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Read more stories