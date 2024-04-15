Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-15

Probe into Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab govt issues notification

PPI Published 15 Apr, 2024 03:56am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification with regard to the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Bahawalnagar incident.

According to the notification, Special Home Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman will be the convener of the team whereas Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chatha and DIG Special Branch Faisal Raza will be the members of the joint investigation team.

The team will also include a member each from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureaus (IB).

Previously, in a statement issued by the SSP, it was said that the tragic incident in Bahawalnagar had been resolved immediately through the joint efforts of the army and police authorities. However, despite the resolution of the matter, certain elements started negative propaganda on social media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that recently a ‘tragic’ incident took place in Bahawalnagar but the matter was resolved immediately with the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that despite the matter being resolved, certain elements began propaganda on social media.

“An attempt was made to divide state institutions and government departments for nefarious purposes. Those responsible for violation of laws and misuse of powers will be determined,” the ISPR said.

It added that a joint inquiry will be conducted to find out the facts as well as identify those responsible. A team consisting of security and police personnel will conduct a thorough inquiry, the ISPR concluded.

Punjab JIT Punjab government Bahawalnagar incident

Comments

200 characters

Probe into Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab govt issues notification

Multiplicity of taxes heavily burdening industrial sector

Saudi foreign minister due today

PPRA seeks proposals on amendment of rules

Punjab govt reduces price of roti

Pakistan calls for ‘utmost restraint’

Israelis rattled by Iranian attack, fear escalation

Gazans flood road north after ‘open checkpoint’ rumours

‘Perpetual poverty’ cannot be our fate: Zardari

Noshki terror attack: Bodies of nine passengers sent to Punjab

Bilawal advocates ‘Charter of National Reconciliation’

Read more stories