Fisheries, aquaculture sectors: experts underscore need for expansion, intensification

PESHAWAR: Experts on fisheries and aquaculture sectors agree that the rising demand of fish for human consumption cannot be met without major expansion and sustained intensification of aquaculture.

They said that for this purpose the existing technologies have to be improved and private sector mobilized to invest in aquaculture value chains for fish businesses at local level as well for export earnings.

Talking to this scribe, Omar Hayat Khan, an expert on fisheries said that aquaculture is highly diverse in Pakistan, the coastal area provides ample opportunities to produce marine fish and brackish water for production of high demand shrimp for export.

Similarly, inland fisheries in Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provide ample opportunities to produce fresh water fish from aquaculture for human consumption. However, the private sector has to be provided enabling environment for expansion and intensification of fish production from existing fish farm and in establishment of new ventures of aquaculture in Pakistan.

The other high value crop of fish is trout which can be produced in Gilgit- Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He says that the expansion and intensification of fish production throughout the available natural resource spectrum will provide new avenue for investments in production, cold chain, processing and marketing resulting in regular stream on income on investment along with job creation in the value chain and availability of quality fish for human consumption.

Fisheries and Aquaculture development plan needs to be developed focusing on all aspect of value chain to improve the existing situation on scientific lines for each province for2025- 2030. This aspect of development plan needs to identify the issues and address measurements on the climate change aspect of fish production.

The climate change aspect has to be addressed in an appropriate manner to safe guard the interests of public and private sector through appropriate planning The Government is focusing on rain water harvesting for agriculture purposes. This will provide another opportunity to increase fish production from the newly constructed water harvesting basins in Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces.

He said that the corporate farming of agriculture is another area in the focus of Government of Pakistan and Provincial Governments. The corporate farming also provides opportunity for commercialization of aquaculture on mega scale for local consumption and export.

The increase in fish production will require improvement in preservation of fish and food safety of fish to ensure greater access to all type of consumers.

As a perishable commodity, fish is considered to be highly venerable to waste and food safety issues. Efforts are needed to keep the fish safe and maintain its quality for human consumption with the changing environmental conditions in our country through appropriate intervention and support to private sector through awareness and trainings by Government Organizations.

Omar Hayat Khan said that aquaculture is a new industry, which is growing faster, but still behind livestock in many aspects of technology such as development of improved breeds, feed and technologies. Improvement in breeding technology and development of fish feed for various stages of growth and appropriate technologies for intensification of fish production are required to increase demand of fish for human consumption. Market surveys are needed for market demand and supply of fish value chains to ascertain the production cycle planning accordingly.

The government has to support the private sector through awareness programs to stakeholders in the value chain on the importance of cold chain and food safety protocols so as quality of fish is available to the consumers on competitive price.

Lessons can be learned from other south eastern countries that have mastered the production of Pangus fish and its products and have been able to export in bulk to other countries. Pakistan has the potential to produce marine fish, brackish water fish and fish products as well as fresh water fishes for human consumption locally and for export to earn foreign exchange.

Commercial aquaculture where in local and foreign direct investment has ample opportunities to invest. The Small and Medium Enterprises of Aquaculture needs to be organized in the shape of cooperatives or association case to case basis to mobilize the precious resources of the country for the benefit of its people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024