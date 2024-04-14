Israel 'not looking' for escalation with Iran: US

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "think carefully" about retaliating for Iran's attacks, and Israel is not seeking to escalate the situation, a US official said Sunday.

US does not want to see Middle East crisis ‘escalate’

"The Israelis made clear to us they're not looking for a significant escalation with Iran," the official told reporters on a call, adding that Biden "made very clear to the prime minister last night that we do have to think carefully and strategically about the risks of escalation."