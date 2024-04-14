AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Corinthians female players protest against Santos coach’s return amid harassment allegations

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2024 11:21am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Corinthians players covered their ears and mouths during the Brazilian national anthem before their women’s league match against Santos on Friday in protest at the return of coach Kleiton Lima amid harassment allegations.

Lima left Santos in September after 19 players accused him of harassment in anonymous letters published in a report from Brazilian media outlet Globo Ge.

“Those frivolous letters never applied to me. I left the club to wait for Santos to carry out their investigation. There is no formal accusation against me in court,” the coach told a news conference at his presentation on Tuesday.

He added that, before handing over his position, he asked club director Alexandre Gallo to investigate the case and to open an enquiry to clarify the authorship of the anonymous letters saying he had been the victim of slander and defamation.

The protest, which the Santos players did not repeat against their coach, also took place during the match between Avai/Kindermann and Palmeiras.

Manchester United must step up for FA Cup, says Dalot

In the official photograph, the number 19 shirts of both teams turned their backs on each other while their teammates covered their mouths in reference to the number of complaints against Lima.

Reuters contacted Santos and Corinthians for comment on Saturday.

Corinthians female players harassment allegations Kleiton Lima

Comments

200 characters

Corinthians female players protest against Santos coach’s return amid harassment allegations

China 'deeply concerned' about escalation after Iran strikes Israel

Pakistan expresses concern over Middle East developments

Israel reopens airspace as airlines cancel flights due to Iran attacks

US forces shot down drones launched at Israel from Iran: reports

Saudi Arabia to invest up to $1 billion in Reko Diq Copper-Gold project

Netanyahu says Israel prepared for 'direct attack from Iran'

Wheat set for a good harvest

Georgieva to head IMF for second term

10-year Eurobond: $1bn repayment made despite dearth of forex

5Es framework: Planning ministry seeks action plan

Read more stories