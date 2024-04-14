AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Heavy rains, lightning claim 16 lives in two provinces

PPI Published 14 Apr, 2024 03:23am

QUETTA/MULTAN: Heavy rains and lightning claimed 16 lives in Balochistan and Southern Punjab on Saturday.

In Southern Punjab, 10 people were killed in different incidents of lightning. In Liaquatpur, a couple died while two brothers were killed due to lightning in Ruknpur.

In Balochistan, six people were killed due to lightning. Meanwhile, floods caused a heavy loss to crops and people. Dozens of houses collapsed due to the floods in Kohlu, Mastung, Qalat, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and other areas.

Gardens of almond and apricot spreading over hundreds of acres were washed away. Canals and streams are in a high flood. The Met Office has predicted more rains in different areas of Balochistan.

In the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, floods and landslide caused a huge loss. In Chitral, several houses collapsed and a girl was injured due to the floods.

A tourist’s vehicle was damaged in Chamarkhan Nullah. Owing to landslide, Bahrain-Kalam Road has been closed for several hours. Tourists are facing an acute shortage of food items due to the closure of roads.

In Sindh, several districts, including Karachi, are likely to receive a spell of rains from today.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed that the authorities concerned to clear the drainage system. He also ordered the KMC, all towns and Water Board to make all arrangements to deal with the rainy spell.

On the other hand, four children were killed when the wall of a house collapsed in Matiari, New Saeedabad.

