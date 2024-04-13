AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
World

Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2024 05:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Teheran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran will bear consequences for any escalation, Israeli military says

“The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz said. “I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

