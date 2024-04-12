AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
World

Prince William makes first appearance since wife’s cancer announcement

AFP Published 12 Apr, 2024 01:41pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Prince William has made his first public appearance since his wife Catherine announced she has cancer, attending a football match between Aston Villa and Lille with son Prince George.

The 41-year-old heir to the British throne was pictured smiling and clapping with son George, 10, as his team Aston Villa recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday night.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced last month that she was undergoing treatment for a cancer discovered following abdominal surgery.

The news followed on from King Charles III, William’s father, revealing that he was receiving treatment for an unspecified cancer.

Catherine ‘enormously touched’ by support after cancer announcement

The king is carrying out official duties behind closed doors but is not conducting public engagements. He did, however, attend an Easter Sunday service.

William is a keen football fan and has supported Birmingham-based Aston Villa since he was a schoolboy. He is also the president of the Football Association (FA).

