AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn down, set for second weekly loss as ample supply weighs

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2024 11:45am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn slid on Friday, with the market set for a second weekly loss after a US report showed domestic supplies remained plentiful despite a reduction from last month.

Wheat and soybeans also eased, with both commodities on track for weekly declines.

“In its latest WASDE report, the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) decreased its forecast for US corn ending stocks for 2023/24,” ING said in a note.

“Weaker production was partly offset by expectations for slightly weaker demand.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.3% to $4.27-1/2 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT, with the market set to end the week lower. Wheat eased 0.2% to $5.50-3/4 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.3% to $11.56-1/4 a bushel.

For the week, wheat and soybeans have lost more than 2%. The USDA on Thursday projected domestic end stocks will remain at a five-year high even as the agency lowered its estimate from last month.

US corn stocks are projected at 2.122 billion bushels by the end of the 2023-24 marketing year on Aug. 31, down from USDA’s previous forecast of 2.172 billion bushels. Analysts had expected a cut to 2.102 billion.

Corn drops for second session on US weather; wheat eases after rally

The USDA’s monthly supply-and-demand report left its forecast for Brazil’s soybean crop unchanged at 155 million metric tons.

However, Brazilian crop agency Conab reduced its soybean output projection to 146.522 million metric tons due to adverse weather, highlighting a big divide in the outlooks.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybeans and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

Funds were net buyers of soymeal futures contracts.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Comments

200 characters

Corn down, set for second weekly loss as ample supply weighs

IMF chief sees inflation dropping further in 2024, not yet fully defeated

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

Netanyahu says Israel preparing for scenarios in other areas than Gaza

Oil rebounds on Mideast tensions but set for weekly loss

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Ukraine says Russian drones damaged energy infrastructure in south

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

Read more stories