AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia launches first Angara-A5 space rocket from Far East cosmodrome

Reuters Published April 11, 2024 Updated April 11, 2024 04:44pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday test-launched its Angara-A5 space rocket for the first time from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East, successfully putting a test load in low orbit as part of an effort to develop a new post-Soviet launch vehicle.

The test launch of the Angara-A5, Russia's first post-Soviet space rocket, was aimed at underscoring Moscow's ambition to be a major space power and the growing importance of Vostochny, situated in the forests of the Amur region of Russia's Far East.

But two launches of the Angara rocket were aborted at the very last minute on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to a malfunction of a pressurising system and then a problem with the engine launch-control system.

To the relief of Russian space officials, they were third time lucky on Thursday, just hours before Russia celebrates Cosmonaut Day marking the day 63 years ago that the Soviet Union's Yuri Gagarin became the first man in outer space.

Japan successfully launches next-gen H3 rocket

"There is an engine start, the flight is normal," mission control said as the rocket blasted off to space, reaching more than 25,000 kilometres (15,500 miles) per hour in minutes.

"The fuel tanks detached and then the central section detached and a test load was placed into orbit," Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, said.

"The rocket worked normally," Roscosmos said. "With this launch, flight design tests of the Amur space rocket complex with Angara heavy-class launch vehicles on Vostochny began."

The 54.5-metre (178.81-foot) three-stage rocket, with a mass of about 773 tonnes, can carry about 24.5 tonnes into space, according to Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

The defence ministry is also involved in the project, which Moscow says uses only Russian components and less environmentally damaging fuel and will replace the Proton M as Russia's heavy-lift rocket, which has been in operation since the mid-1960s.

Russia began the Angara project a few years after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union as a Russian-made launch vehicle that would ensure access to space even without the Baikonur Cosmodrome, which Russia rents from Kazakhstan.

Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite: state media

"The creation of the Angara space rocket complex (KRK) is a task of special national importance," Roscosmos said.

"The commissioning of the Angara spacecraft will allow Russia to launch spacecraft of all types from its territory and provide our country with independent guaranteed access to space."

The first Angara-A5 test flight took place in 2014, and another followed in 2020, both from Plesetsk in northern Russia. A partial test followed in 2021 that was a failure.

Russia orbit space rocket Angara A5 Far East

Comments

200 characters

Russia launches first Angara-A5 space rocket from Far East cosmodrome

17 people killed, 41 injured in Pakistan truck crash: officials

PM, Interior Minister discuss overall political situation

Oil prices slip as inflation concerns offset Middle East tensions

US consumer prices accelerate; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Netanyahu not consulted on killing of Haniyeh's sons, Israeli media say

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

US to consider concerns about China’s Brite in trade sanction decisions

China sanctions two US defence firms for selling Taiwan weapons

Russia carries out 10 air strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

Read more stories