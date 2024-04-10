AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rebound from one-month low; ECB rate verdict up next

Reuters Published April 10, 2024

European shares staged a recovery after a knee-jerk reaction to a high U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday, with investors turning their focus to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The pan-continent STOXX 600 closed 0.1% higher, after hitting a near one-month low intraday, with banks and the energy sector leading the charge, up 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively.

Germany and Italy’s benchmark indexes turned positive after dropping into the negative territory, while those of France and Spain came off their day’s lows.

Financial markets are now betting that the most influential central bank, the Federal Reserve, will delay cutting interest rates until September after data showed a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in March.

“It’s just the initial shock and then kind of optimism coming back in again, wondering, does it make a huge difference?,” said Morningstar’s European market strategist Michael Field, who thought the data likely cemented bets of the ECB cutting rates before the Fed.

Global markets diverge before US inflation, ECB

Focus now shifts to the ECB’s policy meeting on Thursday, expected to hold rates steady. With both hawks and doves coalescing around a June rate cut, the meeting will likely centre around the bank’s growing confidence that conditions will be in place to lower rates in June.

“For the ECB, it’s not just weighing up whether inflation’s resurging, they’re also trying to balance not shifting us into recession and not leaving rates too high for too long,” Field added.

Technology stocks also rebounded from the red, after the sector led gains in early trade following upbeat quarterly revenue from Taiwan chipmaker TSMC.

However, rate-sensitive real estate sector shed 1.5% after the data, with Swedish stocks Balder and Sagax falling around 4% each.

Utilities also lost 1.3%. Italy’s Italgas lost 2.8% on a report of the company’s preliminary 4-5 billion euros offer for main domestic rival 2i Rete Gas, while Enel lost 2.2% after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant in northern Italy on Tuesday.

Barry Callebaut jumped 11% after the chocolate maker reported upbeat half-yearly revenue, easing fears that jumping cocoa prices and other inflationary pressures might hit demand.

Tesco climbed 3.3% after Britain’s biggest retailer forecast a further rise in profit.

Europe’s largest copper producer Aurubis advanced 4.9% after Metzler Capital Markets upgraded its rating to “buy” from “hold”.

French payments services firm Edenred lost 4.2% after Jefferies initiated coverage with “underperform”.

European shares ECB TSMC U.S. inflation U.S. consumer prices

Comments

200 characters

European shares rebound from one-month low; ECB rate verdict up next

US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

Gold slips from record levels after hot US inflation data

India, China should urgently address ‘prolonged situation’ on borders, Modi says

President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

PM Shehbaz, Malaysian counterpart express solidarity with Palestinians

Ministries/divisions: MoF annoyed at absence of expense reconciliation

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Army chief spends Eid day with troops on Pak-Afghan border

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Former PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi after court order

Read more stories