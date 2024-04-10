President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Muslims around the world on Eid-ul-Fitr, urging them to remember the people of Palestine and Kashmir on the august occasion.

In his Eid message, President Zardari expressed his wishes to the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Wednesday

“After all the fasting, prayers and charity in the sacred month of Ramzan, we should be thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing all the blessings and happiness on us,” he said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“On behalf of the Pakistan nation, I want to give the message to the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine that the whole Pakistani nation express solidarity with you.

“We impress upon the international community to ensure immediate peace in Gaza and provision of assistance to the Palestinians. The oppression, barbarity and genocide by Israel is the gravest violation of human rights,” the statement read.

A blood-stained Eid in Gaza will be remembered

The president added, “On this occasion of happiness, we should also not forget the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

He assured that the whole Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Pakistan would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, the president maintained.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also felicitated the nation on the ocassion of Eid and urged the Muslim world to remember the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

“On this auspicious ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings to my countrymen and the entire Muslim Ummah,” the prime minister wrote.

“I also urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid,” he said.

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

PM Shehbaz also urged the nation to remember the martyrs of the Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies who sacrified their lives for the country.

“We salute our gallant veterans who work tirelessly to protect our borders, maintain internal security, and contribute to peacekeeping missions abroad,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in an official statement shared on X.