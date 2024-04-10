AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

  • Both leaders urge Muslims around the world to remember Palestinians, Kashmiris
BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 10, 2024 02:16pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Muslims around the world on Eid-ul-Fitr, urging them to remember the people of Palestine and Kashmir on the august occasion.

In his Eid message, President Zardari expressed his wishes to the Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on Wednesday

“After all the fasting, prayers and charity in the sacred month of Ramzan, we should be thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing all the blessings and happiness on us,” he said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“On behalf of the Pakistan nation, I want to give the message to the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine that the whole Pakistani nation express solidarity with you.

“We impress upon the international community to ensure immediate peace in Gaza and provision of assistance to the Palestinians. The oppression, barbarity and genocide by Israel is the gravest violation of human rights,” the statement read.

A blood-stained Eid in Gaza will be remembered

The president added, “On this occasion of happiness, we should also not forget the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

He assured that the whole Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Pakistan would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, the president maintained.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also felicitated the nation on the ocassion of Eid and urged the Muslim world to remember the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.

“On this auspicious ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings to my countrymen and the entire Muslim Ummah,” the prime minister wrote.

“I also urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid,” he said.

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

PM Shehbaz also urged the nation to remember the martyrs of the Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies who sacrified their lives for the country.

“We salute our gallant veterans who work tirelessly to protect our borders, maintain internal security, and contribute to peacekeeping missions abroad,” the prime minister was quoted as saying in an official statement shared on X.

Palestine Gaza PM Shehbaz Sharif Eid-ul-Fitr Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President, PM felicitate nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Fitr

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Reclusive Taliban leader makes rare appearance on Eid: govt

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Fitch cuts China’s ratings outlook on growth risks

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Read more stories