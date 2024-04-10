AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-10

China, Russia say to strengthen cooperation in Lavrov’s visit

AFP Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

BEIJING: China and Russia said Tuesday they would strengthen strategic cooperation as Moscow’s top diplomat met President Xi Jinping in Beijing, further deepening ties as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

The two countries have in recent years ramped up contacts, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Moscow’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

On the tail-end of a two-day visit to China on Tuesday afternoon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with Xi. “We would like to express our highest appreciation and admiration for the successes you have achieved over the years and, above all, over the past decade under your leadership,” Lavrov told Xi, according to Russian news agencies.

For his part, Xi told Lavrov that China attached “great importance” to relations with Moscow and “stands ready, with Russia, to strengthen bilateral communication, (and) strengthen multilateral strategic coordination”, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. Xi and President Vladimir Putin have agreed to maintain “close exchanges” to ensure the steady development of their ties, the readout said.

“China supports the Russian people to follow a development path that suits their national conditions, and supports Russia in combating terrorism and maintaining social security and stability,” it added. Earlier Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where he thanked China for its “support” after Putin’s recent re-election, in which he was unchallenged by any meaningful opposition. The Russian minister noted that Xi was among the first to send congratulations. “Beijing and Moscow will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage and provide each other with strong support,” Wang said, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

China Russia Lavrov

Comments

200 characters

China, Russia say to strengthen cooperation in Lavrov’s visit

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories