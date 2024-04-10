KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 70,314.72 High: 70,677.3 Low: 69,857.15 Net Change: 694.73 Volume (000): 219,291 Value (000): 11,887,577 Makt Cap (000) 2,255,216,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,250.87 NET CH (+) 156.04 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,827.69 NET CH (+) 54.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,323.07 NET CH (+) 165.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,383.71 NET CH (+) 140.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,377.45 NET CH (+) 67.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,854.70 NET CH (-) 29.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 09- APRIL -2024 ====================================

