BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 70,314.72
High: 70,677.3
Low: 69,857.15
Net Change: 694.73
Volume (000): 219,291
Value (000): 11,887,577
Makt Cap (000) 2,255,216,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,250.87
NET CH (+) 156.04
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,827.69
NET CH (+) 54.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,323.07
NET CH (+) 165.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,383.71
NET CH (+) 140.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,377.45
NET CH (+) 67.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,854.70
NET CH (-) 29.23
------------------------------------
As on: 09- APRIL -2024
====================================
