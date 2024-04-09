AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures end 2% higher on supply concerns, firmer oil prices

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2024 01:37pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures extended gains to close at a two-week high on Tuesday, supported by supply disruptions in rubber-producing regions and higher oil prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery closed up 7.5 yen, or 2.3%, at 333 yen ($2.19) per kg, its highest close since March 22.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 365 yuan to finish at 15,140 yuan ($2,092.95) per metric ton.

“Harvesting in Thailand and Malaysia will be hindered for at least 10 days as migrant Indonesian workers usually return to their home country for celebrating Eid al-Fitr along with their families,” said Jom Jacob, co-founder of India-based analysis firm What Next Rubber.

High temperatures and drought in Yunnan are causing rubber trees leaves to yellow and harvesting to be halted, China-based consultancy Zhuochuang said in a report on Tuesday.

Japanese rubber futures rise

Oil prices rose after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and ease tensions in the Middle East.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 1.08% higher.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.07% to 151.90 against the dollar. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki has added an assembly line at its largest plant, boosting its annual capacity to 900,000.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 168.3 U.S. cents per kg, up 1.45%.

Singapore financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a market holiday and will resume trading on Thursday, April 11.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber price rubber market

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures end 2% higher on supply concerns, firmer oil prices

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Turkiye imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

Yousuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman

Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Gold hits another all-time high, crosses Rs247,000 per tola in Pakistan

SIFC helps FBR collect Rs6.71trn in Jul-Mar FY24

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Read more stories