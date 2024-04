Russia and China have agreed to begin a dialogue on security in the Eurasian region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

‘Burning subjects’ for Russia’s Lavrov on China visit

“The task of forming Eurasian security arises,” Lavrov said at a televised press conference after the talks. “And my Chinese friends and I agreed to begin a dialogue with the involvement of our other like-minded people on this issue.”