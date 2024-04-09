MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have directed their officials not to engage with media.

This was revealed by officials to Business Recorder on condition of strict anonymity.

While officials insist that this decision was taken in lieu of the preparations for the budget there is a growing perception amongst senior ministry officials that this decision was to deter any one from deliberately sabotaging the reform efforts of the newly-appointed finance minister. When asked who could possibly be sabotaging such efforts officials refused to give a name.

The Finance Ministry, as opposed to the usual practice, did not issue a press statement of the first Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting that continued for two days. When asked by Business Recorder officials were tight lipped and stated that they were not given any instructions in this regard.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a strict ban on all FBR officers/officials including Members not to interact with the media (print and electronic) on any issue.

According to an FBR notification instructions were issued to FBR Members and Director Generals, it has been observed that officers have developed a tendency to interact with mediapersons (print/electronic) without permission from the competent authority.

While prior to the budget, gagging the officials is an appropriate exercise designed to forestall any one party unfairly benefitting from foreknowledge of a levy or its withdrawal, yet one would hope that this is temporary as reforms in the tax structure must be widely disseminated to get public ownership that is critical to degrade the success of any possible opposition by the relevant pressure group.

