Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has deputed senior officers at 10 power Distribution Companies (Discos) to extend support to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the anti-theft and recovery drive as a strict warning from Power Minister to stop pilferage by April 23, 2024.

Power Minister, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari exposed the caretaker Minister and Power Division for exaggerating recovery figures, saying that recovery was only Rs 5.5 billion in six months, contrary to his predecessor’s claim of Rs 89 billion. The same exaggerated recovery figures were shared with the IMF team which recently visited Pakistan.

FIA has attached its senior officers with the CEOs of five Discos under the title “strengthening management in Discos” to give an impression to their employees that their activities or connivance with electricity thieves are being monitored very closely, the sources added.

According to FIA, in continuation of communication of Office of the Director General, FIA(HQ), Islamabad of October 11, 2023, on the recommendation of concerned Additional Director Generals (ADGs), following officers are attached with CEOs of Discos in the anti-theft and recovery campaign to eliminate illegal connivance of the officers/officials of respective Discos with consumers in theft of electricity: (i) Syed Rizwan Shah, Deputy Director FIA, AML-C Peshawar- Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco); (ii) Abdul Ahad Sangri PSP, Additional Director, FIA Crime & AHT Circle Sukkur- Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO); (iii) Syed Wasi Hyder PSP, Additional Director, FIA CC Hyderabad- Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco); (iv) Khawaja Hammad ur Rehman, Deputy Director FIA Multan Zone- Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco); and (v) Mian Muhammad Sabir, Deputy Director FIA anti-Corruption Circle, Lahore - Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco); Vi ;Muhammad Afzal Khan Niazi, Deputy Director, FIA, ACC Islamabad – Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO); (vii) Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director CC Faisalabad – Faisalabad Electric Supply Company; (viii) Zawar Manzoor, Deputy Director FIA CC Gujranwala- Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco); ( ix) Abdul Hayee Khan, Deputy Director, FIA CC DI Khan (Kohat Zone) – Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO); and (x) Saeed Ahmed Memon Deputy Director, FIA Quetta- Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO). Additional Director General ACW and Additional Director General Anti –Corruption (ACW FIA, HQ, Islamabad will be focal persons to coordinate with Power Division.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari wrote a letter to Chairmen Boards and CEOs of all the Discos to get certificates from their respective SEs, XENs, SDOs and concerned field staff that there is no theft (any type) in their jurisdiction by April 23, 2024 positively.

According to an official statement, Minister has set the deadline of April 23, to curb all forms of power pilferage in the country. The Minister said the laws will be amended to punish the officials involved in electricity theft so that no electricity thief can escape punishment. He reaffirmed the government’s determination to curb electricity pilferage

The sources said, CEOs has been directed to also ensure that the certificate to be provided by April 23, 2024 is accurate and in accordance with the on ground situation.

Minister warned that in case of any delinquency, inconsistency or contradictory evidence found on checking, strict legal and disciplinary actions, including but not limited to dismissal from service, shall be taken against such delinquent/defaulting officers/officials.

Minister in his letter said that the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft underscores its unwavering dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent power distribution system.

An anti-theft campaign began on September 07, 2023 and recovered only Rs 5.5 billion till date, while 342 employees were suspended and 27 were arrested, the Minster said adding that these efforts are not commensurate with the actual theft and loss figures and require more hard work in all Discos, especially in the worst performing DISCOS (HESCO, SEPCO, PESCO, QESCO and TESCO), wherein these DISCOs are losing around Rs.438 billion against the billing of Rs 723 billion.

“This situation is neither acceptable nor financially viable for the power sector,” the Minister added.

It has also been noted that comparatively better performing DISCOS (IESCO, LESCO, FESCO GEPCO and MEPCO) are also losing Rs 151 billion against the billing of Rs 3,058 billion.

“This alarming situation requires Discos to multifold their efforts to recover Rs 589 billion from the delinquent consumers on account of theft and other malpractices. Such practices are not only damaging but also over burdening the distribution systems,” the minister maintained.

