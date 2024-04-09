Punjab College earns victory in Ramazan T20 Cup

LAHORE: Punjab College won the Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup defeating Government College University (GCU), here at the LCCA Ground.

Punjab College won by six wickets in the tournament final against GCU, on the back of commendable performances by Haider Shahjahan, who high-scored for his side with 62 off 49 (7x4s, 1x6) and Abu Marsad (46, 33b, 2x4s, 3x6s) to help complete the target in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Punjab College bowlers had managed to restrict GCU at 159-5 despite Mohammad Ayyaz’s century which came off 67 deliveries with 10 boundaries and five sixes. Punjab College bowler Salman Aslam bagged two wickets at the expense of 11 runs, while Adil Munir, Ahmed Arif and Mohammad Junaid got a wicket each.

Scores in brief:

GCU 159-5, 20 overs (Mohammad Ayyaz 100, Mohammad Ahsan 17 not out; Salman Aslam 2-11)

Punjab College 162-4, 18.4 overs (Haider Shahjahan 62, Abu Marsad 46; Waseem Haider 1-13, Ali Hamza 1-15).

