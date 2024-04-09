KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 344,029 tonnes of cargo comprising 176,453 tonnes of import cargo and 167,576 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 344,029 comprised of 130,041 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,928 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 25,566 tonnes of Wheat & 6,918 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 167,576 comprised of 125,678 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,664 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement, 15,500 tonnes of Mill Scale & 16,734 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9752 containers comprising of 4949 containers import and 4803 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1120 of 20’s and 1752 of 40’s loaded while 71 of 20’s and 127 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1050 of 20’s and 914 of 40’s loaded containers while 37 of 20’s and 944 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 11 ships namely, Wan Hai 612, Navios Lapis, Tg Taurus, Ever Utile, Bbg Leader, Stolt Island, Mumbai, Onur GA, CmaCgm Mercantour, Atlantic Ibis & Clemens Schulte Berth at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Express Rome, Wan Hai 612, Clean Thrasher, Maersk Florence, Sounion Trader, Esl Zanzibar, Sehnaz Ka, X-Press Salween, Xin Hong Kong & Ince Inebolu sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of tenships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ardmore Cherokee and Al-Khor sailed out to sea on Monday morning and another ship FSM is expected to sail on Monday.

Acargo volume of 103,518t onnes, comprising 79,518tonnes imports cargo and 24,331tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 671 Containers (297 TEUs Imports and 374 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an edible oil carrier Banglar Agragoti and another containers ship Maersk Santosa are expected to take berths at liquid Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, 8th April-2024, while two more containers ships, MSC Nilgun and MSC Silvana are due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, MSC Spring III and MSC United VIII are due to arrive on Tuesday, 9th April-2024.

