Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (April 08, 2024)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 06-04-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 21,500 235 21,735 21,735 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 23,041 252 23,293 23,293 NIL
===========================================================================
