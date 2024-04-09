Markets Print 2024-04-09
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 08, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.02 279.58 AED 75.20 75.92
EURO 298.34 301.06 SAR 73.19 73.90
GBP 348.21 351.39 INTERBANK 277.80 278.00
JPY 1.79 1.83
=========================================================================
