Policeman martyred, 12 injured in Quetta blast

BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 10:35pm

A policeman was martyred, while 12 individuals were injured in a blast near a mosque situated on Kuchlak Road in Quetta, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.

Security personnel have been deployed to maintain order and security in the aftermath of the blast.

The province has witnessed a surge in terrorism activities of late.

In February, at least 12 people were killed and 25 injured in a blast outside a political party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin region.

Separately, at least 12 people were killed and several injured in a blast that occurred near the JUI-F election office in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah.

