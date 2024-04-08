AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lithuania opens investigation after Russian embassy vandalised

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2024 10:25pm

VILNIUS: Lithuania has opened an investigation after Russia's embassy in Vilnius was vandalised two nights running, police said on Monday.

Two bottles containing a liquid thought to be flammable were thrown at the embassy between 2:00am and 3:00am on the last two nights, police said.

Although no fire broke out, a wall of the building was damaged by the bottles, police said, without giving th extent of the damage.

Navalny ally Leonid Volkov attacked outside home in Lithuania

Lithuania's public prosecutor spokeswoman Gintare Vitkauskaite-Satkauskiene told AFP an investigation had been launched "to identify the people who could have committed this criminal offence".

Once part of the Soviet Union, Lithuania is now a member of the European Union and NATO and is a strong supporter of Ukraine in its war against the invading Russian army.

Russia Lithuania

Comments

200 characters

Lithuania opens investigation after Russian embassy vandalised

Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

Record high: bulls push KSE-100 beyond 69,500 with 1,203-point gain

‘Panama Papers’ trial to begin eight years after tax scandal

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, first Shawwal on Wednesday

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Policeman martyred, 12 injured in Quetta blast

Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Oil steadies after dip on Middle East ceasefire talks

Read more stories