Lithuania opens investigation after Russian embassy vandalised

VILNIUS: Lithuania has opened an investigation after Russia's embassy in Vilnius was vandalised two nights running, police said on Monday.

Two bottles containing a liquid thought to be flammable were thrown at the embassy between 2:00am and 3:00am on the last two nights, police said.

Although no fire broke out, a wall of the building was damaged by the bottles, police said, without giving th extent of the damage.

Lithuania's public prosecutor spokeswoman Gintare Vitkauskaite-Satkauskiene told AFP an investigation had been launched "to identify the people who could have committed this criminal offence".

Once part of the Soviet Union, Lithuania is now a member of the European Union and NATO and is a strong supporter of Ukraine in its war against the invading Russian army.