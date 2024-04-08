With preparations in full swing, here are a few places to check out before Eid

With Eid around the corner, the scramble for shopping, gifts and festive preparations are in full swing. Plenty events over the next few days are taking place for those looking to celebrate it in style.

For those looking for a more bespoke experience, there are plenty Eid markets and bazaars popping up in different cities, offering music, food, festivities and shopping.

These markets also provide a welcome platform to local artisans and small businesses who do not have a retail presence – for those shoppers looking to pick up unique gifts and wares.

What’s in store for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Here is a selection of a few events around town:

The Commons Karachi

This relatively new market around town is the largest bazaar taking place in the days leading up to Eid.

Describing itself as a ‘maker’s market’, this female-founded initiative will host a variety of brands such as Colish, Musk by Mushk among others. Also enjoy food stalls and music by Mehtab Hasan.

To be held on April 8 and 9 at Andalusian Banquets.

Hotels see up to 100% occupancy amid demand surge prior to extended Eid break in Dubai

Ramazaar

View this post on Instagram

This lively bazaar is set to offer a variety of food and shopping stalls, along with a gaming booth, an art shop along with a live Qawwali by Ali Raza Santo.

To be held on April 9 and 10 at Model Town Community Centre, Lahore.

Chand Raat Bazar

View this post on Instagram

Taking place at Habitt City, this market is set to offer food, shopping health and fitness classes as well as activities for children.

Taking place on April 8 and 9 at Habitt City, Karachi.

Pakistani fashion to decamp in Dubai ahead of festive season

Ronaq Bazaar

Taking place at Creek Club, Karachi, this bazaar is open to members and non-members with free entry.

It is set to offer kids activities, henna application, food and shopping.

To be held at Creek Club DHA, on April 8 and 9.

Kid’s Chandraat

View this post on Instagram

Finally, an activity focused solely on kids. This market is set to offer storytime, henna application, carnival games, along with food and shopping.

This market will take place on April 9, at D60, Karachi.

Mashion Bazaar

View this post on Instagram

Pakistan actor Mahira Khan is bringing her signature Mashion Bazaar to Lahore this Eid.

Set to be held at the Polo Club, expect her signature lean towards female founders and entrepreneurs, along with food, music and her own range of clothing and fragrances.

To be held on April 8 at Lahore Polo Club