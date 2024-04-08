AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Futures spread up 3515bps

Recorder Review Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 3515bps to 21.99 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very thin as average daily volumes decreased by 67.8 percent to 83.55 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 259.39 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 58.3 percent to Rs 3.81 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.14 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

