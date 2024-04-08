Budget FY25: PCMEA presents proposals

LAHORE: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has forwarded a set of 12-point proposals for upcoming budget 2024-25 to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other authorities concerned.

In the budget proposals sent by PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, the Association termed various SROs and duties an obstacle to the promotion of exports of hand-woven carpets, according to PCMEA spokesman here Sunday.

It has been demanded that duty tariffs, international freight charges should be reduced to be competitive in global markets. Usman Ashraf also demanded that in case of export of hand-woven carpets as luxury item status, the credit period shall be extended to 270 days in addition to 120 days.

It is also proposed that Lahore to Karachi railway bonded cargo should be resumed in view of low tariff and security perspective and besides this, support should be provided in awareness of e-commerce and digital marketing.

Usman Ashraf said that FBR circular 545 should be aligned with circular 492 which clearly mentions the time frame of 18 months and in order to give relief to carpet industry, under the 5th schedule of sales tax, commercial importers should be given relief in SR 146 para 3 of custom tariff.

He further suggested that a special budget should be allocated for research and development and exploration of new global markets to increase the exports of handmade carpets. The current circular of nine percent penalty imposed by State Bank of Pakistan for delay of more than 60 days in the recovery of export products should be withdrawn.

It is also proposed that a representative of PCMEA should be appointed as a focal person for effective communication related to the budget and besides this, it is also demanded that gas and electricity bills should be reduced for the export industry and the 6% duty drawback scheme should be restarted.

The draft of budget proposals and demands for the next financial year has also been sent to other organizations including the FPCCI.