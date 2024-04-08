AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024
World

Iraq to send 10 million litres of fuel to Gaza

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 12:05am

CAIRO: Iraq agreed on Sunday to send 10 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip in support of the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said.

Iraq also agreed to receive wounded Palestinians from Gaza and provide them treatment in government and private hospitals, the prime minister added in a statement.

The lack of fuel has crippled hospitals, water systems, bakeries and relief operations in the strip.

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

The Gaza war began when Hamas, which controls Gaza, sent fighters into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since Oct. 7, at least 33,175 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's military offensive on Gaza, with 75,886 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Comments

