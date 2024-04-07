AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
World Health Day 2024: PM Shehbaz renews commitment to ensure health facilities for all

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2024 Updated April 7, 2024 09:08pm

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif renewed his government’s commitment to ensure health facilities for all, an official statement read on Sunday.

In his message on the World’s Health’s Day being celebrated today, the prime minister applauded the services of the health professionals, paramedical staff, nurses, and other health workers for their services to the nation, according to a post from the Government of Pakistan on X, formerly Twitter.

“Towards our destination of a healthier nation, I once again reiterate the commitment to transform Pakistan’s healthcare sector at all levels that will ensure that each and every Pakistani has access to quality healthcare,” Shehbaz said.

KSA visit: PM takes commercial flight

He added that this year’s theme ‘My health, my right’ aptly encapsulated every citizen’s right to quality health services.

“Our focus would remain on improving primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, medical education, preventive healthcare, and improved governance.”

PM Shehbaz said Islamabad would partner with and encourage provincial governments to expand and upgrade health facilities, launch mobile health clinics for enhanced access, re-energise immunization, and improve mental health services.

Crackdown launched on spurious, substandard medicines in Punjab

He further said the establishment and operationalisation of Medical City, establishment of Cancer Care Hospital and Pakistan Kidney and Liver institute facilities in each province would remain the key priority of the government.

“We remain committed to universal health coverage and universal health insurance for our population, particularly providing free-of-cost healthcare services to low and middle income families,” the post quoted the prime minister as saying. ’

