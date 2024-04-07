AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Apr 07, 2024
Markets

Mexico’s Pemex reports fire at offshore platform, nine workers injured

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 11:23am

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s state energy company Pemex said on Saturday that a fire broke out at one of its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, adding that it had activated emergency protocols and contained it but that nine workers were injured in the accident.

Pemex said in a statement that two of the workers were its own employees and seven were from other companies, adding that none were severely injured.

The fire broke out late afternoon in a part of the Akal B platform where gas pipelines are located. Videos and photographs apparently taken from a boat near the platform and shared on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising from oil and gas infrastructure.

Mexico’s Pemex reports 44% surge in debt since October

Reuters was not able to independently verify the content.

