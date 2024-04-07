AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Danielle Collins continues hot streak, reaches Charleston final

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 10:04am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Scorching-hot Danielle Collins stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by dispatching Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the championship match of the Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina.

Collins had four aces and saved four of five break points while ousting third-seeded Sakkari in just 85 minutes.

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up has won 24 of her last 25 sets since losing her first set of the Miami Open against Bernarda Pera before going on to win the 1000-level tournament.

The 12-match winning streak matches Collins’ career best from 2021 when she won back-to-back titles at Palermo (Italy) and San Jose.

In Sunday’s title match, she will face fourth-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina, who outlasted top-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Kasatkina converted 8 of 13 break points to top Pegula in two hours, 47 minutes. Pegula led 6-5 in the third set before Kasatkina won the 12th game to even the match.

Kasatkina dug out of a hole in the tiebreak by winning six of the last eight points for the victory.

Danielle Collins wins twice in Charleston

Kasatkina has won two of the three previous meeting with Collins.

However, Collins defeated Kasatkina to win the title at San Jose.

Copa Colsanitas No. 1 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic racked up eight aces en route to a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Russian eighth seed Kamilla Rakhimova in the semifinals at Bogota, Colombia.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second-set tiebreaker, Bouzkova took control, winning four straight points and seven of the next eight to complete the sweep.

She will face sixth-seeded Colombian Camila Osorio in Sunday’s final.

Osorio also prevailed in straight sets, ousting Italy’s Sara Errani 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Greece Maria Sakkari Danielle Collins Kamilla Rakhimova

Comments

200 characters

Danielle Collins continues hot streak, reaches Charleston final

Economy showing positive signs, claims govt

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon, Lebanese security sources say

US, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

Donald Trump says $50 million raised from biggest fundraiser yet

Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s remarks

Read more stories