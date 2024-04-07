AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-07

Tunisia buys soft wheat and durum in tender

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

HAMBURG: Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 75,000 metric tons of soft wheat and some 50,000 tons of durum in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

This was slightly more than the 50,000 tons of soft wheat sought in the tender.

The soft wheat was believed to have been bought at the lowest price of $232.95 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for 25,000 tons from trading house Promising International, traders said.

The durum was believed to have been bought at the lowest price of $383.93 a ton c&f for 25,000 tons from trading house Viterra, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Wheat European traders

Comments

200 characters

Tunisia buys soft wheat and durum in tender

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s remarks

Provincial GST on franchise fee, air travel: FBR decides to expedite cases in high courts

Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

60 universities functioning without VCs, SC told

‘Coordinated price fixation’: CCP issues show-cause notices to urea producers

Read more stories