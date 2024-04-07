Tunisia buys soft wheat and durum in tender

HAMBURG: Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 75,000 metric tons of soft wheat and some 50,000 tons of durum in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

This was slightly more than the 50,000 tons of soft wheat sought in the tender.

The soft wheat was believed to have been bought at the lowest price of $232.95 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included for 25,000 tons from trading house Promising International, traders said.

The durum was believed to have been bought at the lowest price of $383.93 a ton c&f for 25,000 tons from trading house Viterra, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.