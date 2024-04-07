AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-07

Gold prices post gains

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

NEW YORK: Gold prices were headed for their third straight week of gains on Friday ahead of the much-awaited US non-farm payrolls data, supported by strong safe-haven inflows and prospects for lower US interest rates this year.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,291.20 per ounce, as of 1214 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,305.04 on Thursday. Bullion has risen 2.6% so far this week.

US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,310.40. “The upward trajectory of gold prices over the past two months can be attributed to heightened geopolitical instability and anticipations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in the first half of the year,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

The US employment data could potentially either affirm the recent hawkish Fed stance, advocating for sustained higher rates, or alter that trajectory, reigniting expectations of an initial rate cut in June, Evangelista added.

The US March non-farm payrolls (NFP) data is due at 1230 GMT. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has reiterated that the US central bank has time to deliberate over its first rate cut, given the strength of the economy and recent high inflation readings.

Traders are currently pricing in an about 65% chance that the Fed will cut rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion. “Gold trades in overbought territory,” said InProved precious metals trader Hugo Pascal, adding that he sees a high probability of a correction in the coming days, with $2,250 as the first target.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 1% to $26.66 per ounce after hitting its highest since June 2021 on Thursday. Platinum eased 0.2% to $924.10. Both were on track for a weekly rise. Palladium dipped 1.3% at $1,008.01.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices post gains

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s remarks

Provincial GST on franchise fee, air travel: FBR decides to expedite cases in high courts

Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

60 universities functioning without VCs, SC told

‘Coordinated price fixation’: CCP issues show-cause notices to urea producers

Read more stories