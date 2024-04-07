Delegation of Central Kiryana Association visits LCCI

LAHORE: A delegation from the Central Kiryana Association Lahore visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and briefed the LCCI President Kashif Anwar issues being faced by Kiryana Merchants.

The delegation was headed by the President of Kiryana Merchants Association Lahore Tahir Saqlain while other members included Patron-in-chief Naji Butt, Chairman Rana Mansoor, Secretary General Maqsood Rehman Bhatti, Chaudhry Liaquat, Ashraf Tabani, Khalid Rasheed and Mian Shakeel.

The delegation informed the LCCI President about the issues being faced by the Kiryana Merchants saying that no representative of Central Kiryana Merchants Association is invited in the meetings in which the Director General Food or DC formed the rate list and related policies. They requested the LCCI President to take up this with the Punjab government.

They said that the Magistrate is not present during the raids on Kiryana Merchants but his private force raids and harasses the traders.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber raises its voice for the rights of all businessmen whether they are members of Lahore Chamber or not. If they are entrepreneurs, Lahore Chamber is with them in every way. He appraised the delegation about the facilities for the LCCI members and assured them that Lahore Chamber would raise voice at every forum. He said that the problems of Kiryana Merchants should be solved on priority basis.

The delegation further informed the LCCI President that the civil administration and police staff harass the shopkeepers under the guise of business timings, which should be addressed. They said that FBR has recently started the process of compulsory registration of retailers. Kiryana Merchants want to pay tax, but awareness workshop or seminar on this issue must be organized.

In this regard, Kashif Anwar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has already raised this matter at the relevant forums and given its feedback to the government on SRO 457(I)/2024 dated March 30. He said that the scheme must not be implemented without awareness. The LCCI President proposed that a single page simplified Tax Return may be introduced for the retailers and shopkeepers. Furthermore, for ensuring consistency and continuity of policies, the time frame of this scheme must be for at least five years.

He was of the view that the government must encourage the retailers and facilitate them to the maximum extent by introducing a simplified Tajir Dost Scheme in accordance with the suggestions of LCCI. This will help in broadening of tax base by encouraging more retailers to register under this scheme.

