Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

K-Electric says will introduce low-cost renewable energy solutions for Karachi citizens

IMF Executive Board meeting expected ‘late April’

In call with Blinken, Ishaq Dar emphasises strengthening bilateral cooperation

UN expects Pakistan’s GDP growth to clock in at 2% in 2024, improve further in 2025

Indian govt ordered killing of 20 individuals in Pakistan: report

