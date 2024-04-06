AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2024 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Read here for details.

  • K-Electric says will introduce low-cost renewable energy solutions for Karachi citizens

Read here for details.

  • IMF Executive Board meeting expected ‘late April’

Read here for details.

  • In call with Blinken, Ishaq Dar emphasises strengthening bilateral cooperation

Read here for details.

  • UN expects Pakistan’s GDP growth to clock in at 2% in 2024, improve further in 2025

Read here for details.

  • Indian govt ordered killing of 20 individuals in Pakistan: report

Read here for details.

