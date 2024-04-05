AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Stuart Broad backs struggling Buttler to discover form in IPL

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 12:21pm

NEW DELHI: Jos Buttler has cut a subdued figure in the Indian Premier League this season but his former team mate Stuart Broad has no doubts that England’s white-ball captain will soon regain his form in the 20-overs tournament.

Buttler, who will lead England’s title defence at the T20 World Cup in June, has managed just 35 runs in three matches for the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals this season.

“He’s been in a bit of a lean patch since the 50-overs World Cup in India,” former England seamer Broad told Star Sports.

“Although he hasn’t quite found his form in this tournament yet, he’s been dismissed twice by some pretty good bowling. I think this will be the tournament where he plays well.

‘Child of the wind’ Yadav races into India T20 reckoning

“He has a great relationship with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal at the top of the order, and if both of them fire, Rajasthan Royals will certainly make the playoffs, if not challenge for the trophy.”

Buttler was the IPL’s Most Valuable Player in 2022 but had a forgettable outing in 2023. He also struggled at the 50-overs World Cup in India last year when defending champions England exited in the group stage.

“I think we need to be patient with him,” Broad said. “Once he starts facing a lot of balls, he’s going to score a lot of runs in this tournament.”

