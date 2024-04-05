Cigarettes: Aurat Foundation proposes 26pc hike in FED

ISLAMABAD: Aurat Foundation Thursday proposed the budget makers to raise Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes by 26 percent instead of burdening the public by imposing sales tax on petroleum products.

Speaking at a media interaction here on Thursday, the newly elected member National Assembly, Naeem Ahmed Mirza, Executive Director, Aurat Foundation called on the federal government for a tobacco tax hike in 2024-25 to increase the tax collection and save lives. Pakistan presently operates with a two-Tier FED structure for cigarettes, categorized by price tiers.

He said that the Aurat Foundation recently joined the campaign for tobacco-free kids to strengthen monitoring and accountability mechanisms, improve public health, and enhance the overall well-being of the Pakistani young population. Anees Ahmed, Country Advisor of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, while briefing the MNAs informed that following a substantial increase in 2022-23, the FED share in retail prices reached 48% and 68% for low and high tiers, respectively.

