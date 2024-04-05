AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
Swati granted interim bail

Fazal Sher Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati after he surrendered before the court in a case registered against him over his controversial tweet.

Swati surrendered before the court of Special Judge Central along with his counsel Ali Bukhari and filed an application seeking pre-arrest bail in two cases registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The duty judge, Rakhshanda Shaheen, while hearing the case, granted interim bail to Swati till April 20.

The court on May 30, 2023, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of Swati due to his continuous absence at hearings and rejected his plea seeking to exempt him from personal appearance before the court.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing registered a case against him over the “controversial” tweets under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, read with 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty), 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

