WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 4, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Apr-24 2-Apr-24 1-Apr-24 29-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104485 0.104599 0.104488 0.104541 Euro 0.815206 0.813493 Japanese yen 0.00499 0.004989 0.004991 0.0049935 U.K. pound 0.950985 0.951005 U.S. dollar 0.75601 0.756808 0.75547 0.755259 Algerian dinar 0.005619 0.005618 0.00562 0.0056158 Australian dollar 0.492843 0.491168 Botswana pula 0.055189 0.05502 Brazilian real 0.149061 0.149955 0.149521 Brunei dollar 0.559593 0.559397 0.560188 Canadian dollar 0.557625 0.556557 Chilean peso 0.000771 0.00077 0.00077 Czech koruna 0.032152 0.032075 Danish krone 0.109293 0.109074 Indian rupee 0.009063 0.009079 0.009061 Israeli New Shekel 0.202575 0.204709 0.206244 Korean won 0.000559 0.000562 0.000561 0.0005608 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45857 2.46036 2.45761 2.45693 Malaysian ringgit 0.15916 0.159362 0.159939 0.159725 Mauritian rupee 0.016213 0.016245 0.01616 0.0161814 Mexican peso 0.045704 0.045681 0.045352 New Zealand dollar 0.450544 0.450301 Norwegian krone 0.069927 0.069482 Omani rial 1.96622 1.96829 1.96481 1.96426 Peruvian sol 0.204322 0.203247 Philippine peso 0.013413 0.013471 0.013428 Polish zloty 0.189747 0.189159 Qatari riyal 0.207914 0.207547 0.207489 Russian ruble 0.008183 0.008179 0.008186 0.0081768 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201603 0.201815 0.201459 0.201402 Singapore dollar 0.559593 0.559397 0.560188 South African rand 0.0401 0.040174 Swedish krona 0.070428 0.070387 Swiss franc 0.832381 0.83326 Thai baht 0.020617 0.020645 0.020781 0.0207204 Trinidadian dollar 0.112641 0.112496 U.A.E. dirham 0.205857 0.206074 0.20571 Uruguayan peso 0.019852 0.019956 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

