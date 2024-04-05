WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 4, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Apr-24 2-Apr-24 1-Apr-24 29-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104485 0.104599 0.104488 0.104541
Euro 0.815206 0.813493
Japanese yen 0.00499 0.004989 0.004991 0.0049935
U.K. pound 0.950985 0.951005
U.S. dollar 0.75601 0.756808 0.75547 0.755259
Algerian dinar 0.005619 0.005618 0.00562 0.0056158
Australian dollar 0.492843 0.491168
Botswana pula 0.055189 0.05502
Brazilian real 0.149061 0.149955 0.149521
Brunei dollar 0.559593 0.559397 0.560188
Canadian dollar 0.557625 0.556557
Chilean peso 0.000771 0.00077 0.00077
Czech koruna 0.032152 0.032075
Danish krone 0.109293 0.109074
Indian rupee 0.009063 0.009079 0.009061
Israeli New Shekel 0.202575 0.204709 0.206244
Korean won 0.000559 0.000562 0.000561 0.0005608
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45857 2.46036 2.45761 2.45693
Malaysian ringgit 0.15916 0.159362 0.159939 0.159725
Mauritian rupee 0.016213 0.016245 0.01616 0.0161814
Mexican peso 0.045704 0.045681 0.045352
New Zealand dollar 0.450544 0.450301
Norwegian krone 0.069927 0.069482
Omani rial 1.96622 1.96829 1.96481 1.96426
Peruvian sol 0.204322 0.203247
Philippine peso 0.013413 0.013471 0.013428
Polish zloty 0.189747 0.189159
Qatari riyal 0.207914 0.207547 0.207489
Russian ruble 0.008183 0.008179 0.008186 0.0081768
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201603 0.201815 0.201459 0.201402
Singapore dollar 0.559593 0.559397 0.560188
South African rand 0.0401 0.040174
Swedish krona 0.070428 0.070387
Swiss franc 0.832381 0.83326
Thai baht 0.020617 0.020645 0.020781 0.0207204
Trinidadian dollar 0.112641 0.112496
U.A.E. dirham 0.205857 0.206074 0.20571
Uruguayan peso 0.019852 0.019956
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments