Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.63% higher at 11,698.49.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 14.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 73.1 million shares from 63.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.58 million) from 2.12 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 403.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.99 billion rupees, the data showed.