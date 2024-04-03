Markets
Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and financial stocks.
The CSE All-Share index settled 0.67% higher at 11,624.90.
Cargills Plc and Commercial Bank Of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively.
Trading volume on the index fell to 63.6 million shares from 73.4 million shares in the previous session.
The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.1 million) from 2.08 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 213.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.05 billion rupees, the data showed.
