AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and financial stocks. Sri Lankan shares end...
Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 04:04pm

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and financial stocks.

Sri Lankan shares end higher

  • The CSE All-Share index settled 0.67% higher at 11,624.90.

  • Cargills Plc and Commercial Bank Of Ceylon Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Trading volume on the index fell to 63.6 million shares from 73.4 million shares in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.12 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.1 million) from 2.08 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 213.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.05 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, financials rise

Rupee sees minor loss against US dollar

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Brent oil futures above $89 as supply risks intensify

Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine; 50 missing

Pakistan seeks transfer of agriculture technology from Netherlands

NATO ministers mull 100 billion euro military fund for Ukraine

World Bank identifies hurdles to foreign investment

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

Read more stories